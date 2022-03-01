Millions of dollars in contracts signed & works started without Tender Board approval under APNU+AFC

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday heard explanations from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs regarding the strange case of contracts being signed by the Ministry and works starting, without Tender Board approval.

In 2017, the Auditor General had found that 13 contracts valued at $27.2 million had been entered into by the then Indigenous Peoples Affairs Ministry. Shockingly, works had started before these contracts were even approved by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Called upon by PAC member Dharamkumar Seeraj to explain how this could have happened and what disciplinary action was taken, acting Permanent Secretary Ryan Tulsieram explained that the issue has since been addressed and those officers responsible had their tasks reassigned.

“Again, Mr Chair, there were errors where procedures were concerned. These errors were subsequently addressed. And the Ministry did not err in this area again,” Tulsieram informed the PAC.

“The reviews, Honourable Member Mr Seeraj, on their performance appraisals were noted. And there was a separation of duties in some cases,” the PS, who has been acting since the substantive PS, Sharon Hicks was sent on administrative leave, explained.

Another case highlighted by the Auditor General involved 29 contracts valued at $18.9 million, which were signed before approval from the Ministerial Tender Board. Again, Tulsieram put this down to errors in the system, which he said have since been rectified.

“I’m guided that there was a breakdown in procedures. The same person who was the Secretary to the Ministerial Tender Board, is the same individual who prepares the contracts. So, in preparing the documents for approval, she would have acted on the recommendations.”

It was meanwhile pointed out by Seeraj that there were 11 instances where $3.7 million in invoices were dated before contract approval. This indicates that work had started before contract approval was given. Asked for an explanation, Tulsieram committed to providing a written one.