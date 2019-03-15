Opposition writes Int’l Bodies “to not recognise” Govt after March 21

With just six days remaining before the 90-day deadline expires, the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has written several international bodies asking that they do not recognised the Coalition government after March 21.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Thursday, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, disclosed that they have written the Commonwealth, Organisation of American States (OAS) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).\

“In all three cases, we are requesting that these agencies not recognise the government of Guyana after March 21. There are other issues we’ve raised in the letters; we give them a detailed briefing as to how the government has deliberately been slowing down the process of complying with the constitution, how they’ve acted in bad faith throughout even at the engagements we’ve had, and so we’ve brought the international organisations up to speed on those things and we’ve requested non-recognition of the government,” Jagdeo asserted

He noted that these international bodies have acknowledged receipt of the letters but did not indicate their position of the treatment of the Guyana government post March 21.

Nevertheless, Jagdeo said they will be following up with these bodies. In fact, he disclosed that he had already contacted the Secretary General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin La Rocque, and plans to do the same with the Heads of the other organisations.

In addition, the Opposition Leader pointed out that over the coming days the Opposition will also be reengaging the diplomatic community here to discuss, among other issues, non-recognition of the Coalition government. The first meeting is expected to be held sometime tomorrow.