BREAKING: Bangladesh cricketers escape from mosque shooting in Christchurch

A few players from the Bangladesh team have been put in a lockdown at the Hagley Oval dressing room in Christchurch after they survived a shooting attempt at the Al Noor Mosque, according to reports on Friday (March 15).

The incident took place around 1.45pm local time when some of the team members had gone to pray near the venue while members of the coaching staff, with a few players, were at the hotel.

“The players are shaken up but fine. I spoke to one of them shortly after (the incident). They didn’t see anything but heard gunshots. They were at the ground (Hagley Oval) and just started running,” strength and conditioning coach Mario Villavarayen revealed after the incident.

“The coaching staff were all at the hotel. The players just started running when they heard the shots. I don’t know how many (shots) there were. This happened at about 1.45pm.”

The schools and hospitals in the area too have been placed in a lockdown with the authorities asking people to stay indoors. (cricbuzz)