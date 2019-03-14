Tomb Raiders hit Berbice graveyard; money stolen from coffin

Over US$300 in cash was stolen from a coffin which was buried at a cemetery at Number 65 Village in Berbice.

The graveyard was raided sometime between last night and this morning.

The tomb of Roopnarine Kowlessar – who was 60 at the time of his death – was dug up and raided.

He was only buried some two weeks ago.

Residents in the area said there was a foul stench emanating from the cemetery this morning.

Upon investigation, they saw the tomb broken in and the decomposed body tossed aside.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Kowlessar was reburied this morning.