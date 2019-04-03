Opposition MP Adrian Anamayah to resign

Opposition back-bencher Adrian Anamayah has decided to resign as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Anamayah, who is also a US citizen, told Inews that he has already informed the head of the list from which his name was extracted and will be submitting his letter of resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly soon.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo informed a news conference today that Anamayah chose to keep his foreign citizenship due to family commitments.

Jagdeo reiterated that the other Opposition ‘dual citizens’ parliamentarians: Gail Teixeira and Odinga Lumumba will be renouncing their foreign citizenship.

In fact, he said Teixeira has already started the process.