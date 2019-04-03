Cop under close arrest after allegedly lying about discovery of illegal firearm in Linden

A police officer is reportedly under close arrest after he instructed several other cops to lie about the discovery of an illegal firearm during an operation at Amelia’s Ward, Linden in Region Ten.

Reports are that at approximately 13:45hrs yesterday, a few ranks went to a house located at Park Lane, Amelia’s Ward Squatting area where they conducted a search for firearm, ammunition and narcotics.

A search was conducted of the premises after permission was granted by three men who were at the location.

However, nothing was reportedly found inside the house.

Upon returning to their vehicles, one of the ranks picked up a concrete block outside of the yard, some two feet away from the main road, where they discovered an illegal gun and ammunition in a plastic bag.

One of the ranks, a Police Corporal, allegedly instructed a Constable to report to their senior that the items were found in a room of the house.

The ranks reportedly told this story to their seniors and the three men were reportedly taken into custody.

However, back at the station, two ranks decided to come clean.

As a result, the Police Corporal was placed under close arrest at Mackenzie Police Station.

The firearm was examined and it was observed to be a .32 semi-automatic Pistol # 684464 and seven matching rounds were reportedly found within the magazine.

Police say the items were marked, sealed and lodged.

Reports are that the persons who were taken into custody have since been released since they denied knowledge of the firearm and ammunition, and no evidence was reportedly found to link them to the discovery.