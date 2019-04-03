Guyana among the top five ABE centres worldwide

Guyana is among the top five countries where a large number of the population is pursuing studies through the Associates of Business Executive (ABE), a United Kingdom organisation that offers business and management qualifications at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

ABE Regional Manager to the Caribbean, Kereesa Carrington-Nunez told a media engagement yesterday at the Accountancy Training Centre (ATC) that “we have a large number of students right here in Guyana studying the ABE qualification”.

Several institutions in the country currently offer the programme including ATC and Nations University.

The Regional Manager underscored that the ABE programme was highly recommended for persons who have the interest to study abroad, but lack much-needed resources to do so. She added that persons can gain internationally recognised qualifications without expensive fees.

“What you get from ABE is that you get an internationally recognised qualification at fraction of the cost.”

She further explained that the programme structure is not rigid, so students can study at their own time and own pace.

“If you want to see one subject at a time, you can,” she explained.

The ABE offers qualification in areas including business management, marketing management, human resources management, tourism and hospitality. These programmes have no required start-up skills, no age restrictions, can be comfortably achieved in two years and include key benefits such as flexibility, accessibility, affordability, and international recognition.