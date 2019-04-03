New Amsterdam man arrested for narcotics possession

Police in the “B” Division have finally managed to intercept a Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice resident who has been wanted in connection for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the Police, a team of ranks, upon information received, swooped down on the suspect’s home at around 11:15h today.

A search conducted on the premises unearthed sixteen taped parcels of compressed cannabis. When weighed, the illegal drugs amounted to 27.2 kilograms.

As such, the 27 year old was immediately arrested where he is being processed for court.