NWD labourer killed; suspect arrested

A labourer is now dead after he was stabbed in his abdomen on Friday night at an Apartment Complex located at Port Kaituma Water Front, North West District (NWD).

Dead is Joel Ramitt of Red Hill, NWD.

According to the police, the 44-year-old suspect, a Pork-Knocker from Anns Grove, East Coast Demerara, has since been arrested.

Reports are that the suspect was renting a room at the Apartment Complex at Port Kaituma. On Friday evening, he secured his room and left. However, at about 23:00h, a man noticed Ramitt jumping out of the suspect’s room window with a haversack on his back. The man held on to Ramitt and took him along with the haversack to the suspect.

The man told the suspect he saw Ramitt exiting his room. The suspect checked the haversack and recognised it was his. The suspect then pulled a knife from his waist and dealt the victim one stab to his abdomen.

The victim ran to Port Kaituma Police Station and made a report. The Ranks observed the victim’s intestines were protruding from his body and immediately rushed him to Port Kaituma Hospital, where he was seen and examined by the Doctor on duty and admitted to the said hospital in a critical condition.

When the Police visited the scene this morning, ranks managed to contact the suspect, told him of the offence committed and cautioned him. The suspect was arrested and a search was conducted inside his room which revealed one black handle knife with a red substance that appeared to be blood on it. The scene was thereafter photographed and the suspect was placed into custody at the Port Kaituma Police Station.

Ramitt succumbed at about 08:00h on Saturday. His body was escorted to the Port Kaituma Mortuary awaiting PME.

Investigations are in progress.

