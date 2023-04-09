28-Y-O man dies in Mabura Trail accident

The road to the Rupununi Rodeo this weekend became deadly following a spate of

accidents along the Lethem Trail, Region Nine, and has left at least one person dead and several others injured

Abdul Straker, a 28-year-old resident of Robb Street, Georgetown sustained serious injuries after the vehicle he was traveling in turned turtle along the Mabura Trail in the vicinity of Marian Hill, Upper Demerara River (Region 10).

At the time, there were five other occupants in the vehicle, motor pickup #PRR 4027.

Based on police reports, the vehicle was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Mabura trail at a fast rate. Whilst negotiating a bend, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which turned ‘turtle’ and came to a halt on the eastern side of the trail.

As a result, the driver and the five occupants received injuries and were picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where Abdul Straker died while receiving medical attention.

The driver and the four other occupants were treated and admitted to the hospital. Police say investigations are in progress.

A series of photos and videos have been circulating on social media of several accidents on

the Lethem Trail as a huge entourage of vehicles set out for this weekend’s Rupununi

Rodeo.

--- ---