Govt to foot bill for backdated echo, ultrasound tests

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that the Government of Guyana will offset the expenses for backdated echocardiogram ‘echo’ and ultrasound tests for patients who are on the waiting list at the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC).

The Head of State made the announcement as he joined worshippers at the Unity Baptist Church, Leonora on the West Coast of Demerara for a Good Friday Service this morning.

Regional hospitals refer patients requiring these tests to the GPHC.

President Ali said that some 3000 persons are waiting for echocardiogram tests and over 2000 persons are on the waiting list for ultrasound tests.

The tests will be conducted at private hospitals after they agreed on a reduced fee following a meeting with the President.

Meanwhile, the Head of State said that the story of Easter gives hope over hopelessness and serves as a reminder to be kind, and patient and to bring hope to our fellow humans.

He told the congregation that faith and action go hand-in-hand and that this day must be a reminder to reflect on the death of Jesus Christ and on ways of using our existence to make a difference.

--- ---