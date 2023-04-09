Bartica man arrested with illegal gun, ammo

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force stationed in Regional Division #7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a 32-year-old Bartica resident for the alleged possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and six live matching rounds of ammunition.

Reports are that sometime around 10:48 on Friday, three ranks, acting on information received, intercepted motor vehicle #PAB 8976 at First Street, Bartica, driven at the time by a 32-year-old man called ‘Don King’, of First Avenue, Bartica.

However, the suspect drove away from the Police and headed to Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, where he ran into the office of a 30-year-old Businessman, with the ranks in pursuit. The ranks caught up with ‘Don King’ inside the businessman’s office.

When questioned, the businessman related to the ranks that the suspecgt ran into his office and put a firearm under his counter.

One of the ranks searched and found one black 9MM Pistol containing six live matching rounds of ammunition. The serial number on the firearm was filed off and the maker’s name was not visible.

‘Don King’ was told of the offence he committed, cautioned and admitted ownership of the firearm. He was arrested and escorted with the firearm to Bartica Police Station. The firearm was marked, sealed and lodged in his presence.

The suspect is presently in custody pending charges.

