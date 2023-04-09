Youth, women to lead agri project in South Pakaraima villages – Pres Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali said that his Government will work along with the villages in the South Pakaraima to launch a special agriculture project led by young people and women.

The Head of State made the announcement on Saturday while delivering remarks at a community meeting for the villages of South Pakaraima at Karasabai which was attended by over a thousand residents.

President Ali explained that the project will be done in consultation with the villagers.

“In every community, jointly with your resources and some of ours, I want us to see how we can launch an agricultural project that is sustainable but must be led by young people and women as far as possible.”

He also took note of issues affecting the communities, such as healthcare, infrastructure and water, among other areas.

With regards to Tiger Pong, specifically, the President said that his Government will provide water tanks to every household.

He also pointed out that the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall will engage with Digicel to have a firm commitment on how they will improve their services in Karasabai.

“We cannot build this future unless we give you the tools. Here, we know we’ve done a lot on the road, from Santa Fe coming into [Karasabai], but we also know the challenges of climate change and we know that we need to raise this road a little higher and improve it.”

He added that he has instructed Minister Dharamlall to look at the options where the road can be raised and upgraded in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, during his visit on Saturday, President Ali also handed over seven tractors and two All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) to the communities in South Pakaraima.

The communities of Yurong Paru, Rukumutu, Tiger Pong, Taushida, Kokshebai and Karasabaib received a tractor each, while Tiperu and Pai-Pang received ATVs. The vehicles are expected to assist with community development.

The Head of State was joined by Minister Dharamlall; Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock; National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia; Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken; CEO of GO-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop and other Government officials were also at the meeting.

--- ---