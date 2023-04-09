Talks ongoing for visa-free travel to Canada

Guyana is closer than ever before to having visa restrictions removed from travelling to Canada, with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) providing an update on negotiations following a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Mark Berman.

A few days ago, GCCI’s recently elected President, Kester Hutson, and Senior Vice President Richard Rambarran, visited the High Commissioner of Canada at his residence in Bel Air Gardens.

In a statement afterward, GCCI explained that both sides discussed the issue of visa processing for Guyanese citizens seeking to enter Canada, as well as the need to improve transportation infrastructure for cargo shipping and direct flights between the two nations.

“The High Commissioner assured Mr Hutson and Mr Rambarran that discussions were underway to remove visa restrictions altogether in the future, a decision that both parties are optimistic about,” GCCI explained.

Another topic of discussion during the meeting was the potential for strategic partnerships between Guyana and Canada in various sectors, including agro-processing, tourism, and other traditional sectors.

“The High Commissioner emphasised the importance of maximising the opportunities available in both nations through collaboration and cooperation. To this end, GCCI is currently working to organise more outgoing trade missions to Canada, with the aim of fostering stronger ties between the two countries,” GCCI said.

“In closing, Mr Hutson expressed his gratitude to the High Commissioner for his engagement and commitment to strengthening the relationship between Guyana and Canada. With continued cooperation, there is no doubt that both nations can achieve great success together,” the chambers added.

Last year, Berman revealed to the media that the Guyana Government had approached Canada, seeking visa-free travel for visitors. It is a request that had been forwarded to Ottawa, which is Canada’s political centre.

During a reception in honour of the visit of Energy NL Trade Mission to Guyana, Berman had also announced that the High Commission in Georgetown is pushing for a Canadian airline to offer non-stop services between the two countries.

The Government’s talks with Canada on visa-free travel also follow similar talks it has entered into with Italy, for visa-free travel. Talks with Italy were initiated when Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd met with the Non-Resident Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Italy, Fabrizio Nicoletti, last year.

A release from the Foreign Affairs Minister noted that the two officials spoke on improving bilateral relations between the countries and visa-free travel is viewed as a key pursuit.

It also follows the removal of visa restrictions for visitors to the United Kingdom (UK).

Since November 9, 2022, holders of a valid Guyanese passport have no longer required a visa to enter the UK, following a decision by the UK to remove visitor visa requirements for Guyanese to travel to their country, for up to six months.

The decision to remove visitor visa restrictions for travel to the UK was announced in October during a press conference hosted by the British High Commission. According to British High Commissioner to Guyana Jane Miller, OBE, the removal of visa requirements is for an indefinite period.

President Dr Irfaan Ali, who was present at the press conference, had described the decision as a demonstration of British confidence in Guyana. While he urged Guyanese to take up the visa-free opportunity for travel, he had also cautioned them to be conscientious and not abuse the visa waiver.

“What the UK Government has done for us, is demonstrate confidence in us as a people and a country. And I think we should applaud the UK. Demonstrating that trust would go no small way in pushing others because the UK is part of the developed world. And you can’t tell us you have security concerns beyond a certain level, that the UK doesn’t have,” President Ali had said.

