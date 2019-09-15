No more tax exemptions for certain Toyota vehicles after November

After November 30, 2019, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will not be allowing tax exemptions on certain Toyota vehicles being registered in the G series.

The tax agency in a notice on Saturday said it decided to extend the July 1, 2019, deadline so that imported vehicles can be registered.

Previously, GRA halted the registration of the Toyota Noah (Model # ARZ60); Toyota Voxy (Model # ARZ60); Toyota Liteace (Model # KR52); Toyota Grand Hiace (Model # ACH); Toyota Alphard (Model # MNH); Toyota Regius (Model # RCH) and Nissan Serana (Model # TC) in the G series since it was found that the vehicles are not being used for the purpose intended.

Vehicles registered in the G series are intended to be used for the transportation of goods. They are not supposed to have seats to cater for passengers, however, it was found that the owners of such vehicles are using them to accommodate passengers.

As a consequence, the agency said, “Importers are also advised that no extension will be granted beyond the November 30, 2019 deadline. After this date, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will no longer be granting tax exemptions for these models of motor vehicles to be registered in the ‘G’ Series”.

The tax exemptions of those vehicles in G were halted on July 1, 2019, but GRA said it has extended the timeline to November 30, 2019, to allow dealers to sell their vehicles which were imported prior to June 30, 2019 deadline.

The tax collection agency said, “The public is reminded that this directive was issued because many owners of the said models of vehicles, though registered as goods (G) vehicles and thereby exempted from excise taxes, utilised the vehicles for purposes unrelated to the G registration category. The public is also reminded that persons breaching the requirements will be subjected to fines and penalties or be required to remit the duties previously exempted.”