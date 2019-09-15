Police nab several men with “Molotov cocktails”

…drugs, illegal motorcycles unearthed during raid in Linden

Several alleged arsonists were nabbed by the Police after ranks swooped down at the premises they had gathered in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), and discovered multiple homemade incendiary bombs called “Molotov cocktails”.

A number of other illegal items were also unearthed during the Police raid.

According to a senior Police source, most of the suspects are between the ages of 20 and 25, and had been wanted by the Police for recent crimes involving torching a motor vehicle and setting houses afire.

Reports are that the Police operation commenced at 06:00h on Thursday and lasted some six hours.

When ranks arrived at the location where the men had gathered, the Molotov cocktails, along with small amounts of illegal narcotics were in their possession. The men were immediately arrested and taken into Police custody.

Meanwhile, two of the suspects were charged with illegal possession of motorcycles.

The motorcar that the men are believed to have torched belonged to ex-Policeman Teon Allen, also called “Spoil Child”, who Police had issued a wanted bulleting for on September 4.

The press release had announced that Allen was wanted in connection with attempted murder and some five days later after Allen turned himself into the Police, his vehicle was torched while parked at a location at One Mile Wismar, Linden.

It is alleged that the suspects arrested on Thursday are a part of a “gang”, while Allen belonged to another. The torching of the vehicle is said to have been as a result of a turf war between the two gangs.

When contacted on Saturday for an update on the matter, Commander of E Division (Linden-Kwakwani), Ramesh Ashram, was reluctant to comment on the issue.

He referred the publication to contact the Guyana Police Force’s Public Relations Officer for any information about the detention of the suspects.