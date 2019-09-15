MACORP launches new line of parts for Caterpillar machine

The need for machinery parts that function effectively and considers its users’ budget has now been met by the Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited (MACORP), as the company introduced its newest line of machinery parts specifically designed for the wide range of Caterpillar heavy-duty construction equipment in Guyana.

Yellowmark, the product line developed by the Caterpillar brand, is designed for small and medium-sized Caterpillar construction equipment and was made to be reliable, convenient and affordable for machine owners.

The new initiative was undertaken in line with the needs of customers, with regards to the purchasing of the right repair and replacement parts for CAT machines.

This was divulged by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MACORP, Guillermo Escarraga at the launching ceremony held at the Pegasus Hotel on Friday evening.

“You have been telling us what you need, what you expect from the brand, what you expect from the dealer and we are telling [you] we have listened and we are proud to present the Yellowmark brand, this is an initiative which is a global Caterpillar initiative and we’re excited because Guyana is part of the global village,” he stated.

On this note, the CEO assured that the Yellowmark parts bring a number of benefits to its users, including reliability, convenience and lower cost.

“Well, Caterpillar had answered the question, and is bringing to the market a brand that will fit exactly in those situations where you need to get the job done when you’re not thinking about durability but rather reliability…Well this is Yellowmark is a brand that will be very likely at a similar price, but you are going to get the assurance that these parts will do the work,” Escarraga pointed out.

New machine models and parts will be added to the brand regularly, as it now covers machines such as loaders, motor graders, excavators and tractors.