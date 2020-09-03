Neymar reportedly one of the three PSG players to test positive for Covid-19

(CNN) Brazilian international Neymar is one of three Paris Saint-Germain players to have tested positive for Covid-19, according to multiple reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, a PSG press release stated: “Three players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols. All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days.”

The other two players are Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, their agency confirmed via e-mail to CNN.

French media said the three teammates all tested positive after returning from vacation in Ibiza, Spain.

CNN has reached out to each of the three players’ representatives for comment.

Neymar, along with the other two players, now faces the prospect of missing the start PGS’s 2020/21 season, due to begin on September 10 when it travels to face Lens.

The French domestic league season is already underway but PGS’s start has been delayed because of the side’s run in the Champions League.

There are strict Ligue 1 protocols requiring players that have tested positive for the virus to self-isolate.

Neymar is the world’s most expensive soccer player having signed for PSG for $263 million from Barcelona in 2017.

The Brazilian, as well as Di Maria and Paredes, were part of the PSG team that lost in the Champions League final to Bayern Munich in Lisbon last month.

Neymar scored 19 goals and had 12 assists in 27 appearances in all club competitions last season.

Ligue 1 was the highest profile European professional football league not to resume matches following the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG handed the title with Thomas Tuchel’s side 12 points clear at the top before play was suspended in March.