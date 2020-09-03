Manniram Prashad appointed Chairman of Gaming Authority

Former Trade and Tourism Minister, Manniram Prashad has been appointed Chairman of the Gaming Authority.

He has replaced Attorney Roysdale Forde.

Prashad had previously served as Chairman of the Gaming Authority.

The other members of the Board are Abena Moore, Genevieve Blackman, Sase Gunraj, and Mark Conway.

In the official gazette, it was expressed that the appointments took effect from August 27, 2020 to August 26, 2021.

The Gaming Authority of Guyana was launched on December 1, 2008, and is the Supervisory Authority for betting shops, casinos and lotteries under the Anti-Money Laundering Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act.