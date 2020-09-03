Education Ministry says National Grades 2, 4 and 9 Assessments will not be done this year

The Ministry of Education on Thursday formally advised parents, students, teachers, administrators and the general public that the National Grades Two, Four and Nine Assessments for the academic year September 2019 – July 2020 will not be administered in the year 2020 or at all, to the cohorts of students who should have taken the assessments.

This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic which Guyana is currently battling to contain.

According to the Ministry of Education in a brief statement, the absence of these assessments will have no impact on the learners’ records.