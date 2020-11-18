New Social Studies and Science textbooks for Grades Five and Six students

Authors of “Social Studies Made Easy” and “Science Made Easy” Jonathan and Brisshana Benn met WITH Minister of Education Priya Manickchand today, where they presented copies of the two textbooks that they have written for Grades Five and Six students.

The content focuses on the Grades Five and Six curricula in Guyana and is presented in a way that helps students prepare for their examinations. It is user friendly and promotes greater interaction between teachers, students and parents in each lesson, the Ministry of Education reported.

Minister Manickchand said that the work done by these two young people is brilliant and summarises the curriculum beautifully.

“It is extremely encouraging to see young people create with a view to contributing to our students. The Ministry is pleased to be buying the copyright to these books so that all public school students could enjoy and benefit from the good work therein. This is a good example of how one can use their talent and learning to earn,” Minister Manickchand said.