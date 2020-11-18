AG sues Jaipaul Sharma, James Bond for defamation

Attorney General Anil Nandlall has sued former Junior Public Infrastructure Minister Jaipaul Sharma and People’s National Congress (PNC) Member James Bond, over allegedly defamatory statements.

According to the Statement of Claim filed on Nandlall’s behalf, he is seeking damages in excess of $25 million.

The claim states that Jaipaul Sharma, the first named defendant, published libelous statements against Nandlall on November 17th.

He is seeking orders compelling Sharma to apologise and remove the offending post which was made on Facebook. Nandlall is also seeking an injunction against publishing any similar libel.

Meanwhile, Nandlall is also seeking in excess of $25 million in damages from Bond, who is the second named respondent.

The Attorney General is also seeking similar orders against Bond, as he sought against the first named respondent.

Sharma’s purported defamatory statements relate to State land giveaways. Of recent, there have been a number of revelations about land transactions.

The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) has been at the center of these transactions.

Several plots of State land were leased by individuals and then resold, resulting in huge profits.

Already, the Guyana Police Force has commenced its investigations and begun questioning those implicated.

See full Statement of Claim:

STATEMENT OF CLAIM – MOHABIR ANIL NANDLALL V JAIPAUL SHARMA JAMES BOND