Guyana Govt in talks with UWI to train 20,000 Guyanese for developmental boom

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is currently negotiating an agreement with the Government of Guyana to help to train up to 20,000 nationals over the next five years, through The UWI Open Campus.

The UWI has been invited by Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali, to help drive forward Guyana’s human resource (HR) development strategy.

Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, held a virtual meeting with Dr. Ali earlier this month in which they discussed a strategy for the country’s future described as “exciting, sustainable, and on the cutting edge of Caribbean governance.”

“This represents an opportunity not only to help build a fellow CARICOM nation’s capital infrastructure for economic, social and cultural development, but also to bring the University’s internationally recognised brand of excellence into the country,” the UWI said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The diversity and richness of The UWI’s academic programmes, which has been carefully curated over decades, is well suited to help support the people of Guyana during this phase of their development,” the University added.

Dr. Ali, a graduate of UWI himself, has called upon the University to be “very aggressive” in producing the business plan that will allow it to deliver. The President has identified all areas of human resource development that Guyana is urgently in need of.

In response, Vice-Chancellor Beckles has assured the President that The UWI sees Guyana as part of its environment.

Vice-Chancellor Beckles said he is excited by this “grand invitation” to enter Guyana to assist with its rebuilding process, thus helping the people of Guyana to meet their full potential as members of one of the most dynamic states in the region.

“This is as exciting as anything we have done in any region in the world, because we are on the margin of one of the largest societies, one of the biggest economies and, arguably, one of the most dynamic going forward,” Dr Beckles posited.

The UWI said it is greatly honoured to be part of Guyana’s roadmap to development. A meeting is being planned between The UWI and relevant ministers of the Government of Guyana shortly.

Vice-Chancellor Beckles is confident that the Council of The UWI will endorse this worthwhile and much-needed project. He has already spoken with The UWI’s Chancellor, Mr. Robert Bermudez, who agreed that it must and should be undertaken.

It was noted that the collaboration between The UWI and Guyana is particularly exciting in the context of The UWI’s Triple A Strategy, which focuses on revitalising Caribbean development through the application of three areas of focus: Access, Alignment and Agility.

“At a point in Caribbean history when the region is facing significant challenges due to the global economic downturn, the COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit, and political upheaval in countries that are major trade partners, such as the United States, the relevance of The UWI’s input and influence is even greater.

“In the words of Vice-Chancellor Beckles, the Caribbean is at “a moment of convergence”, a point in its collective history in which intra-regional collaboration and mutual support will be the key to successful nation-building. The UWI’s role in propelling the people of the region along a progressive path to prosperity has never been more important,” the University stated.

Guyana’s recent discovery of massive oil resources has the potential over the course of the next few years to transform the country from one of the poorest in the Western Hemisphere to one of the most prosperous in the region.

The country anticipates a significant increase in demand for skilled labor in many sectors beyond energy, as increased GDP translates over time into an increasingly prosperous country and population. The Government is now exploring several options to train Guyanese to take advantage of the opportunities avail and top help push this development forward.

For over 70 years, The UWI has provided service and leadership to the Caribbean region and wider world. The UWI has evolved from a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948 to an internationally respected, regional university with near 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda and an Open Campus.

The UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Food & Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities & Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science & Technology, Social Sciences and Sport.