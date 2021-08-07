New roads commissioned in Industry, Vryheid’s Lust

Minister Indar says 650 roads to be built in several regions

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar MP has commissioned several roads in the Industry and Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara communities.

Minister Indar opened First, Sixth, Ninth and Market Streets in Industry on Friday.

R&B Investments Incorporated completed the 892 meters of road for the sum of $41.650,900 million.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar MP

Additionally, Minister Indar commissioned Middle Street, Vryheid’s Lust to traffic, much to residents satisfaction.

Ms. Leleita Ram, a resident of Vryheid’s Lust for over 30 years, is pleased with the outcome of the road.

“I think the road did very well, you know, I think it’s a second time since I’ve lived here. You know the first time whoever did it… was not a good job.

Ms. Leleita Ram, a resident of Vryheid’s Lust

“Definitely this is now a good job. We are well pleased about it, and you could see it really well done. And we are really happy in order to get a new road and at least we’ll try to keep with you know, good for a long time,” Ms. Ram said.

Another resident, Mr. Edward Dhampaul said, “Yes I’m pleased, I’m pleased. This is a good job considering we suffer for so long with a lot of craters as the Minister remarked. I’m satisfied.”

Resident Edward Dhampaul

The $13.7 million contract which started in January and was completed in April, was also executed by R&B Investments incorporated.

Minister Indar has urged residents of both communities to be vigilant and prevent persons from damaging the roads. He noted that persons must cultivate community pride and take ownership of the community’s infrastructure.

“This is your road. If anybody is to park a truck or move a machine that digs it up and destroys it, you must stop them. You must stop them because they are destroying the road that you guys paid for – this is taxpayers’ money and we cannot allow persons to break new infrastructure that we put up.

“Too [many] times I have seen and had to respond to people with large trucks and machines and bulldozers with the iron track moving on newly built road and destroying it as they go along. We have to put a stop to it; we have to behave differently. These roads cost money, a lot of it and we are building because of the need.”

Government Member of Parliament, Sheila Veerasammy and former Minister of Public Works Harrypersud Nokta attended the ceremonial opening at Industry.

The Ministry of Public Works has already built 27 roads valued $458.6 million, in less than a year, in the Better Hope/La Bonne Intention Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) area.

Also, a total of $88 million was spent to repair roads in the Plaisance/Industry NDC. The Government is currently working to construct 650 roads in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10. The building of road infrastructure alone is creating thousands of jobs, bringing the Government closer to reaching its goal of creating 50,000 jobs over five years.