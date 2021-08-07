Wanted bulletin issued for another suspect in US-based Guyanese murder

As investigations into the murder of US-based Guyanese Hemraj Pardessi deepens, another person is being sought by police for questioning into the killing in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Wanted is 32-year-old Jason Isaacs of lot 18 Bristol Street, East Canje, Berbice.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Jason Isaacs is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

Pardessi, 60, was killed shortly before midnight on Tuesday at his Reliance Settlement, East Canje home.

One of the five persons, currently in custody for the murder, has since confessed to robbing the elderly man.

Police had initially arrested four suspects – three men, aged 22, 28, and 31, and a 36-year-old female. This publication was told that the suspects include two of the dead man’s relatives.

However, based on an intelligence-led investigation, detectives apprehended a fifth suspect in the Canje Creek and backlands. That suspect, who is known to the Police and had been found guilty in 2019 of the robbery of a Chinese supermarket, was released from prison about seven months ago.

INews understands that the suspect was interrogated, during which he told investigators that he had held down Pardessi, but did not injure him. However, he implicated another person, whom he told investigators had hit Pardessi to the head.

As such, Police are continuing the hunt for the sixth suspect.

The cops were also on the hunt for the wife of the convicted robber, whom it is believed had lured the victim out of his yard, allowing the perpetrators to gain entry into the man’s home. This female suspect reportedly lives opposite Pardessi’s home.

She turned herself in to ranks of the Central Police SStationin Berbice on Friday.