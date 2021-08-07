Eligibility deadline extended for ‘Because We Care’ cash grant; 3000 more to benefit

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has announced that the eligibility deadline qualifying new entrants into the public education system for the Government of Guyana’s Because We Care cash grant has been extended to July 31, 2021.

At the beginning of the distribution of the cash grant, parents or guardians of students

who are now entering the public school system had to have applied for entry on or

before June 30, 2021. However, Minister Manickchand said that the date has been

extended and this will result in an additional 3,300 students being able to benefit from

the grant.

Over the last two days, Minister Manickchand has been spearheading the distribution of

the grant in Region Four on the East Coast of Demerara. The scheduled distribution in

the region will end on Monday, August 9, 2021, with over $600M being transferred

from the state to families in the region.

While at the Swami Purnananda Primary, the Enmore Hope Primary and the Paradise

Primary schools, she told parents that though the grant cannot cater to all the needs of

their children, it is still solid assistance to parents as they invest in the education of their

children. Minister Manickchand also explained that the grant is not only for educational

items but that it can be used to purchase items that serve children and support them as

they continue along their academic journey.

The Education Minister said that she believes any expenditure in families is a good

expenditure. She reminded parents that the grant will increase to $50,000 per child

within the Government’s first term in office. She said that the Government had

promised to restore the cash grant and fulfilled that promise, hence Guyanese should

not question whether the grant will indeed be increased.

As it relates to the reopening of schools, Minister Manickchand said that the Ministry is

certain that the best way to deliver education at this time is to have children return to

the classroom for face to face teaching and learning. She said that this is highly

dependent on the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

She explained to the teachers and parents that if they are among those persons who

have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine then they are in the way of schools reopening for

face to face learning. She said that the percentage of vaccinated persons in Guyana

needs to increase before children are allowed back into the classroom. As the

distribution of the cash grant continues across Guyana, vaccination stations will be

established as far as is possible to give parents and teachers the opportunity to be

vaccinated. It must be noted that this is not a requirement or prerequisite of parents to

uplift the grant.

According to the Education Minister based on what the Ministry has been observing as

it relates to the performance of students at the various levels, it is necessary to reopen

schools.

Minister Manickchand encouraged teachers to go and get vaccinated while it is free and

available, “because we need to make sure that we can get back into the classroom

because the other types of education, I am warning, I am cautioning, I am inviting you

to look at it, are not working. And it is not the teachers that will suffer, it is these

children you want to see shine,” she said.

Minister Manickchand said that the more persons that take the vaccine the likelihood of

spreading and contracting the virus are significantly reduced. She said that Guyana has

to be able to defy what it is facing at this time.

She promised that once schools reopen, parents, teachers and students will see a

difference in the way education is delivered.