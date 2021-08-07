2 more women die from COVID-19; 89 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 556.

These latest fatalities are two females, a 55-year-old from Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne)

and a 79-year-old from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died on Friday while receiving care at medical facilities.

Meanwhile, 89 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 22,932. But only 806 of these are currently active cases including 18 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 788 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also five persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 21,570 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.