Duo charged after CANU finds marijuana in toilet at GT house

A man and a woman were, last week, arraigned on narcotics charges after a quantity of cannabis and cannabis plants were found at their house in Georgetown.

The discovery was made by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday last at the lot 38 Blygezight Gardens, Georgetown, residence.

CANU said that its officers conducted searches at the home of Sean Peter Blue, at lot 38 Blygezight Gardens, which led to the discovery of a quantity of cannabis as well as cannabis plants.

At the time of the search, Blue was in the company of a female, Melicia Mitchell-David.

The search, which was done in the presence of both individuals, revealed a quantity of Cannabis amounting to 72 grams in a toilet bowl that the suspect was trying to flush.

Further searches around the house revealed eight Cannabis plants between four and five inches in height.

The two were arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the cannabis and cannabis plants. The duo was placed in custody and later charged.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan the following day at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Mitchell-David pleaded not guilty to both offenses. She was placed on $10,000 bail for the Cultivation of prohibited plants, and $50,000 for Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Meanwhile, Blue pleaded guilty to cultivation of a prohibited plant and was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment along with a fine of $30,000. He further entered a not guilty plea to the Possession for the purpose of trafficking charge and was placed on $50,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned to August 26, 2021.