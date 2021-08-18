New Amsterdam prisoner uses dumbbell and razor blade to injure fellow inmate

A 44-year-old inmate of the New Amsterdam Prison was on Tuesday evening attacked with a dumbbell and razor blade by a fellow prisoner.

Injured is Halmont Hunt of Hampshire Village, Corentyne, who is serving a two year sentence for wounding. The suspect is serving a sentence for murder and rape.

Police said at around 19:45hrs on the day in question, the victim was in the dormitory watching television when the suspect approached and asked for some milk.

The victim gave the suspect the milk. As the suspect was leaving, he asked the victim why he was not sleeping.

After that encounter, the victim retired to bed but was later awakened after he was hit to the head with a dumbbell.

The suspect then accused the victim of “interfering with his family” as he whipped out a razor blade and cut the man to his legs.

The victim was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he had to undergo surgery.

Investigations are ongoing.