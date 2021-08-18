Chainsaw operator crushed to death by falling tree

A 48-year-old chainsaw operator of Nottinghamshire Village, Upper Demerara River was on Tuesday morning crushed to death by a falling tree.

Winston Meredith met his demise at around 10:00hrs at First Savanah, Tacama Road, Upper Berbice River.

Reports are that he was in the company of three other workers when a tree nearby became “entangled” with the tree he was felling.

The tree struck the man to his head, causing him to fall to the ground in an unconscious state. The tree then fell upon him, pinning the man to the ground.

The other workers went to his assistance and they managed to pull his motionless body from under the tree.

The body was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex and medically pronounced dead on arrival.