Inaccurate information provided by Georgetown Mayor on home security – Town Clerk

Town Clerk (ag) Candace Nelson has called out Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine for falsely claiming that security attached to his home at Pigeon Island, East Cosat Demerara (ECD) has been withdrawn.

See full statement from the Town Clerk

It has been brought to the attention of the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown that Mayor Ubraj Narine, who is currently in the United States of America for a rally organised by GOAR, has issued a statement via social media, saying that security has been withdrawn from his residence at Pigeon Island, on the East Coast of Demerara.

While the Council is aware that City Constables have been instructed to provide security services at the Mayor’s residence, which is beyond the boundaries of the city, no action has been taken by the city’s administration to withdraw any of the Constables that are based at the Mayor’s home.

In fact, at the very time His Worship was making that allegation, Constable Welch, who is attached to the City Constabulary Department, was present at the Mayor’s residence, providing security services.

The Council is not sure about the source of information which led the Mayor to believe that security services have been withdrawn from his home. However, this inaccuracy provides an opportunity for the Council to appeal to individuals to confirm the truth and accuracy of information which is purported to be coming from the City Council.

Anyone should feel free to check with the Office of the Town Clerk to ascertain the veracity of any statement, written or oral, made in the name of the City Council.