Natural gas eruption in Region 1

The National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) is currently monitoring an eruption of natural gas which occurred in Mabaruma, Barima-Waini (Region One).

This is according to the Head of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Kester Craig.

Several agencies which include the Guyana Water Inc (GWI), Environmental Protection Agency and the Hydromet Department have been contacted to conduct an assessment.

The Regional Environmental Officer is also headed to the area to conduct an assessment.

There are two known cases of natural gas eruptions in Guyana, both occurring in the Diamond/Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).