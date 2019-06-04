Reg. 6 gets 31 certified teachers

The Education Ministry (MoE), through the National Center for Education Resources Development (NCERD), had graduated some 31 teachers in Region 6, East Berbice-Corentyne, following the successful completion of the Education Managment Certificate Course.

The two-year programme was developed to train senior teachers from nursery, primary and secondary schools in the areas of administration and management. It is being implemented in all 10 regions and aims at enhancing the accountability and competence of the teachers when put in leadership position.

The programme is being executed through the Distance Education Unit of the MoE and participants meet monthly to receive guidance for the completion of assignments. To date, approximately 500 teachers have benefitted from the programme.

At the simple graduation ceremony on Friday, May 31 at the St. Francis Community Developers Conference Hall, Assistant Chief Education Officer Primary, Carol Benn, while congratulating the teachers for completing the programme, noted that they are now in a better position to effectively aid in the supervision of education delivery within their respective schools.

She urged the graduates to include what they have learnt in the aid of delivering better results as teachers. “She said quality education is part of the nation’s agenda, while explaining that access coupled with delivery of quality education enhances attendance at school and she urged the graduates to ensure that they oversee the delivery of nothing but quality education.”

Benn further lamented that the graduates should not fail to recognise the important role they play in the development of the country’s education system and she therefore charged them to lead by example.

Benn noted that Region 6 achieved 100 per cent passes for the first time (Batch 9) and for the third time Region 6 is placed in the first position in the country. Region six managed to accumulated 90.7 per cent grade ‘A’ passes, 71.2 per cent grade ‘B’ passes and 19. 3 per cent grade ‘C’ passes.

Shyama Paltu Naidu topped the country with 83.1 per cent followed by third placed Karl Orrin Vanier with 81 per cent and Chandrawattie Jainarine fifth, nationally with 80.6 per cent.

Percy Peneux is the only graduating teacher hailing from Orella Village.

Shyama Paltu Naidu, the Valedictorian of 2019 NCERD graduating class, noted that the past two years have been very challenging, but with the help of the several lecturers and her immediate family members (husband and son) she managed to conquer this aspect of her learning career. Naidu further urged her fellow teachers to make use of this opportunity offers by the Ministry of Education to better development Guyana. [Department of Public Information]