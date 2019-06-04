2 charged with murder of “White Boy”

Two men were today jointly charged with the murder of Patrick “White Boy” Fraser who was shot dead at Bagostown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on the evening of May 9, 2019.

Kevin Rose, 22, of Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD, and Shamar Moore, 23, of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), were not required to plea to the indictable charge when they appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The charge read that, while in the company of others, they murdered Fraser during an attempted robbery.

Rose made his first court appearance on May 21, 2019 where he was charged with the murder.

Police had subsequently arrested a second suspect.

As such, the duo made their appearance before the court to be jointly charged with the capital offence.

Rose recently served a four year sentence for a gun related charge and Moore served a nine months sentence for a break and enter.

The court heard that both men were recently released from prison, in April 2019.

Police Prosecutor Shellon Daniels told the court that the the prosecution file is incomplete. She further stated that she is still awaiting the post mortem result along with the balistic report.

Fraser, after being shot twice, was picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.