Nandlall apologises for ‘QC/Rose’s’ remark in National Assembly

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has issued an apology for comments he made earlier today in the National Assembly during his contributions to the 2022 Budget Debate.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it was not my intention to cast any aspersions on the St Rose’s Secondary School or its students and former students in my budget presentation. I offer my sincere apology if such an impression was inadvertently conveyed,” the AG expressed on his Facebook page immediately after he wrapped up his presentation.

Nandlall made the comment in question in response to remarks made by Opposition Member Roysdale Forde.