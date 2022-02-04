AG schools Forde on being a ‘responsible politician & leader’

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC this afternoon schooled Opposition Member of Parliament Roysdale Forde, SC on what it means to be a responsible politician and leader.

Nandlall was at the time delivering his contributions during the ongoing debate in the National Assembly on Budget 2022. He responded to remarks made earlier by Forde regarding “extrajudicial killings”.

But Nandlall debunked the Opposition’s allegations, reminding that these claims have already been proven to be untrue by an investigative piece undertaken and published by a local newspaper.

“I thought they would have graduated from such ignorance. But here again, it’s fresh before us,” Nandlall expressed.

He went on to question, “what is he calling extrajudicial killing? Apparently, any person who died at the hands of the police is extrajudicial killing and by some somersault of logic, the government is responsible.”

Nandlall explained that anywhere in the world, there are instances of “police excesses” but he reasoned that “government is not responsible for that”.

In fact, the Attorney General released statistics from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) which showed that between May 2015 to March 2020, 41 Guyanese died at the hands of law enforcement officials – a period under the APNU+AFC Administration.

Nandlall reminded of the stories of Lallbachan Bachan who died whilst in the Suddie Lockups in July 2019 and of Kallicharan Saywack who was found dead in the Sparendaam Lockups in January 2019.

“I represented their families. I went to the High Court and I sued the Attorney General for compensation. I didn’t jump on a housetop and tried to make political mileage and treat their tragedy like a political football. I did what the law said. I never accused them [the government] of extrajudicial killing. That is how responsible politicians and leaders behave,” the Attorney General posited.

Moreover, Nandlall took issue with remarks made by Forde in relation to the duo’s time together in law school. Forde had expressed that “I will shut my mouth if you will never, ever ask me, for my notes from law school again so that you could be educated today. You are ingrate.”

But Nandlall called out the Opposition Member for resorting to such vile and personal attacks.

“What I saw there transformed was a completely different human being. I saw the hate; I saw the venom…I saw the anger. Why? Why? I listened to the personal attacks. Why? Is it that we are vacuous? Is it that we are inefficient, is it that we are incompetent? So, we have to supplement that with hate and diatribe and anger. I pity those who have to seek refuge in those facilities,” Nandlall expressed.

“I am very cognizant of the fact that I stand there speaking on behalf of the great party of Dr Cheddi Jagan; that I am the chief legal officer of this land; that I am the Attorney General of this country; that I am the principal legal adviser of the Government of Guyana…but I will never allow disrespect to be taken place against me or any of my colleagues,” he outlined.

“I am a Queens College old boy. And let me say proudly that a Queens College old boy will never borrow notes from a St Roses student…so I don’t understand how an Honourable Member can stand there with a straight face and fabricate a story that I borrowed notes from them…,” the Attorney General asserted.