Motorcyclist dies after crashing into light pole

Immanuel Lamazon, 22, of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was last evening killed in an accident.

The crash occurred along the Wales Public Road at around 21:00hrs whilst Lamazon was riding a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was speeding when he lost control of the bike and crashed into a light pole and then landed in a trench.

He was picked up by public-spirited persons and the Police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Lamazon worked as a security guard.

