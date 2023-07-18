GBTI launches “Dream Big” housing loans promotion

GBTI on Monday launched its home loan promotion and one lucky customer will drive home with a brand-new Toyota Raize SUV at the end of the promotion.

The campaign “Dream Big – We’ll Take Care of The Rest” was launched at the I Love Guyana park in Kingston, Georgetown, under the theme “Bank on Your Dreams”.

GBTI’s Marketing Manager, Pernell Cummings, said the campaign is for anyone looking for finance to buy, build or complete their new home or for persons wishing to renovate or improve their home.

Meanwhile, Business Development Manager, Rawattie Mohandeo said “Our Dream Big housing campaign aims to provide you with exceptional value and unprecedented advantages in your pursuit of homeownership. We recognise that a home is more than just a physical space; it is a place of comfort, and a foundation for families to thrive.”

GBTI in a statement said it understands the importance of affordability, hence its carefully thought-out mortgage ceilings, competitive interest rates and low down-payment that are geared to match your budget in catering for the various sizes and preferences of houses, ensuring that there is something for every aspiring homeowner.

“Imagine owning a home for $9M and paying only $40,000 monthly, at an interest rate as low as 3.8%. Isn’t that great news? We understand that buying a home is a significant life decision. It is a step towards building a better future for yourself and your loved ones. That is why our dedicated sales team across our branches is ready to walk you through every step of the way, by providing guidance and support to get you there,” Mohandeo said.

“Today (Monday), as we launch this housing campaign for the second time around, we are confident that with our expertise and your ambition, we can turn your dreams into reality.”

This prize, she said, represents the bank’s gratitude and appreciation for its customers’ trust in GBTI as their financial partner.

Giovanni Browne, the winner of last year’s Drive Home promotion, shared his story of winning a Toyota Raize from GBTI. He said last year around this time he was house loan hunting and settled at GBTI; he did not only get his new home, but he also won a brand-new Toyota SUV.

The bank’s revised rates are 3.8% up to $9M; 5.50% for loans between $9M and $20M; 6% for persons acquiring the young professionals’ homes for $20M to $25M and 6.99% for loans $25M and above.

Customers are required to contribute as little as 5% of the project cost and have up to 30 years to repay.

--- ---