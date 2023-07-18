Driver pinned to death after vehicle topples along Ituni trail

It took authorities more than ten hours to retrieve the body of a man who was pinned beneath a vehicle following an accident along the Ituni trail in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The accident occurred at around 16:00hrs on Monday but the victim’s body was retrieved from the site at around 02:30hrs on Tuesday, according to the police.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Rodwell Peters who was the driver of an articulated vehicle at the time of the accident.

There was another occupant of the vehicle, Damian Fraser, a porter, who sustained injuries.

Police said the vehicle was descending a hill along the trail but was speeding as it approached a bend in the road, causing the driver to lose control.

As a result, the vehicle toppled and Peters became pinned under it.

Fraser, who received injuries, was picked up and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was admitted as a patient.

When Peters body was eventually retrieved, it was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

