Kwesi Griffith, a 42-year-old motorcyclist of Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was killed in an accident which occurred at around 11:56hrs last night at the junction of Sheriff Street and Rupert Craig Highway in Georgetown.

The accident involved motorcar PAB 5158, owned and driven by a 25-year-old resident of Canvas City Wismar, Linden and a blue motorcycle bearing registration CK 7323, owned and driven at the time by Griffith.

Investigations so far indicate that the driver of the motorcar was proceeding west along the southern carriageway on Rupert Craig Highway at a fast rate with the ‘Green Traffic Light’ in his direction, while the motorcyclist was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road, with the ‘Red Traffic Light’ signal in his direction.

As both drivers approached the junction of Rupert Craig Highway and Sheriff Street, the motorcyclist breached the red traffic light signal and turned right onto Sheriff Street, into the path of the motorcar.

As a result of this, the left side front portion of the car came into contact with the motorcyclist who was flung some distance into the air, and then onto the road surface, where he received injuries about his body.

The ambulance service was summoned and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the car and no trace of alcohol was found on his breath.

Nevertheless, a Notice of Intended Prosecution was prepared in duplicate and the original was served on the driver.

