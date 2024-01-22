$2M worth of stolen copper wire recovered; 3 suspects escaped, 2 in custody

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are probing the alleged Simple Larceny of a quantity of Copper Wire and other items (valued at G$2,000,000) property of Troy Resources, which occurred between 2024-01-18 and 2024-01-19 at 14 Miles, Issano, Region #7.

The items were reportedly stolen by several suspects, including a 16-year-old boy from Half Mile, Wismar Linden.

Acting on information received, an investigator attached to the Ministry of Natural Resources, along with two other personnel went to 14 Miles Issano where they intercepted two motor Canters, carrying the mentioned items.

In efforts to escort them to Mackenzie Police Station, the suspects along with the canter and stolen items were escorted to the Kurupukari Crossing where, while awaiting the Pontoon, three of the five suspects escaped, leaving the canter behind.

The two other suspects (a 32-year-old and 16-year-old), along with the Canter were escorted to Mackenzie Police Station where interviews were conducted by Police ranks.

During the interview, the 32-year-old suspect stated that he was hired by one of the suspects who escaped to transport the mentioned items at a cost of $250,000, of which he was paid $100,000 in advance.

The two suspects were placed in custody and the canter and stolen articles were lodged. Efforts are being made to have the other canter transported and lodged.

Further investigation is ongoing.

