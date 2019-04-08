Mosquito infestation: Students to stay home, teachers reassigned

The Ministry of Public Health’s Vector Control Unit will visit the Freeburg Secondary School this afternoon to fumigate the building, which is infested with mosquitoes.

As such, the building will not be used tomorrow (Tuesday April 9th, 2019).

“Children will be asked to stay home and the teachers will be assigned to the Charlestown Secondary School,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

However, school will resume as normal on Wednesday (April 10, 2019).

The mosquito infestation saw teachers marking test papers in a makeshift office on the roadside earlier today.