Copa Airlines flight delayed after bomb scare

A Copa Airlines flight grounded at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport was this afternoon delayed following a bomb scare.

See press release from the airline below:

Georgetown, Guyana, April 8, 2019 – Copa Airlines wishes to assure the public that all 127 passengers and 6 crew members onboard Flight 255 are safe following a false report of an explosive device aboard the aircraft on Monday April 8, 2019 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

Following the alarm which was raised just prior to the scheduled 14:24 hrs departure of the flight, Copa Airlines immediately activated security protocols.

Passengers and crew were disembarked for inspection and ranks of the Guyana Police Force bomb-disposal unit launched a search of the aircraft. After confirming no explosive device was found, the alarm was determined to be false.

Copa Airlines worked closely with Guyana security officials during the inspection process. Following their clearance, Flight 255 departed at 17:42 hrs, arriving at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City at 20:44 hrs (local time).

