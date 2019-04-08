Teachers of mosquito infested Freeburg Secondary forced to work on road side

Mosquito infestation and flooded washroom at the Freeburg Secondary School, Norton and Palm Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown have forced a number of teachers to perform their duties outside of the school in an effort to meet deadlines for their end of term submissions.

When <<<Inews>>> visited the school on Monday, majority of the students were sent home and just few remained in a room sitting their end of term examination.

During the visit to the school, it was observed that the entire building had been consumed by mosquitoes.

It was evident that the source of the problem is a dysfunctional washroom located on the lower flat of the building. The washroom was flooded and seemed abandoned and according to the teachers, it has been in that condition for a number of years.

The teachers who reached out to this Online Publication complained that several reports were made to the Education Ministry but the officials stated that they will seek assistance of the Public Health Ministry in fumigating the premises. This however, only offers a temporary relief to the problem.

The teachers pointed out that no effort is being made by the Education Ministry to acquire the services of a contractor to remedy the issue of the flooded washrooms.

The teachers noted that reports were made to the Ministry on Monday morning once again however, the Deputy Education Officer advised that they “spray out” a safe room and remain there and have the students who do not have examinations today return home.

The teachers also said that they were advised that the Education Ministry sought assistance from the MOPH in fumigating the school but the Health Ministry related they would be unable to deal with the matter until later in the week.

The head teacher of the school declined to comment on the matter.