Public Security Minister meets with Delegation of EU Ambassadors

Guyana’s Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan earlier today (Monday) met with a delegation of Ambassadors of non-resident European Union Member States from Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Romania and Sweden at his office, with a view to having further cooperation between Guyana and the EU.

Guyana and the European Union formalised relations with the signing of the Georgetown Agreement in 1975. The Guyana /EU relations are currently based on the Cotonou Agreement, the CARIFORUM –EU Economic Partnership Agreement and bi-regional political dialogue.

According to a media release from the Ministry of Public Security, Ramjattan and the Delegation of EU Ambassadors, discussed matters of governance and security issues in Guyana.

Minister Ramjattan and the Delegation of EU Ambassadors also touched on security issues at the border with Venezuela.

Minister Ramjattan reaffirmed that the Coalition Government is in full adherence to the rule of law, Guyana’s Constitution and good leadership, the release added.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the two sides also discussed the EU Seaport Corporation Project (SEACOP) in the profiling of vessels and the conducting of safe and effective rummage operations in Guyana.

SEACOP supports Guyana by reinforcing capacities to combat illicit maritime trafficking and associated criminal networks and enhances international cooperation in tackling illicit maritime trafficking on the transatlantic cocaine route.