An early morning raid at the New Amsterdam Prison on Friday by members of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service has unearthed several contraband items.

The items found include three cellphones, a Rambo knife, a shaving set, three improvised weapons, 11 phone chargers, four metal spoons, a quantity of wire, two nail clips, a pair of scissors, 25 cigarette lighters, two memory cards, one adapter, 13 construction nails, 27 razor blades and one gram of cannabis.