Dexter Cross was earlier today arraigned with possession of cocaine found in a “Krazy glue” container when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was accused of having three grams of cocaine in his possession on March 15 in the vicinity of Bourda Market.

After the charge was read to him, Cross told the court that he did not know whether he should plead guilty or not.

‘Your worship I don’t even know what to say, but it wasn’t me own”. More so, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by the court after he denied ownership of the drugs.

The court heard that on the day in question, the defendant was observed acting in a suspicious matter and as such, he was subjected to a search by ranks of the City Constabulary.

However, it was during the search that the alleged cocaine was found stashed in his one of his pants pocket. The prosecution opposed bail citing the prevalence of the offence. He was remanded to prison by Magistrate Leron Daly who adjourned the case for April 12, 2019.