MOE unveils groundbreaking data management software for education transformation

The Ministry of Education launched the Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) software on Monday to enhance education data management. The software provides real-time access to student data, aiding planning, budgeting, decision-making, and monitoring.

Accessible to all educational stakeholders, it will soon be available to parents and students. At the launch held at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Kingston, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand emphasised the importance of understanding the software’s capabilities.

“Putting technology into your hands does not change the circumstance. It is not going to change the landscape. How we use that, how we implement it, and how dedicated we become to making sure this works is what is going to change the system,” she underscored.

The software establishes a valuable feedback loop for informed decision-making. The education minister stressed the importance of accountability, highlighting the significant investment made for a better, more effective education system.

“When we come into schools and classrooms and demand accountability, I hope you understand why…Too much is at stake for us to manage this lazily and complacently. And for us to waste the effort that went into getting this done, both vision-wise and cash investment,” she expounded.

Jon Kapp, Executive Director of Community Systems Foundation (CSF), highlighted the software’s educational benefits via video.

Amélie Gagnon from UNESCO’s International Institute for Education Planning (IIEP) and Catherine Russell, Country Team Lead for Guyana on behalf of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), delivered virtual remarks.

Ray Bassu, Secretary of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), expressed optimism about the EMIS software’s potential to address education sector challenges.

“I am looking forward to the integration of our system. With EMIS, we should expect certain changes. We should be more efficient, accurate, and accountable. EMIS will certainly ensure that the former which translates to improving the quality of education that students receive by aiding TSC in appointing teachers from the various vacancies it can provide accurately,” Bassu added.

Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical), Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer (DCEO) for Amerindian and Hinterland Development, Marti DeSouza, Chief Planning Officer, Nicola Johnson, and other officials were also present at the event.

