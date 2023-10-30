Medical Milestone: 1st Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis of Pulmonary Embolism in Guyana performed at GPHC

See full statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation:

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is thrilled to announce a historic medical achievement in Guyana. Two weeks ago, the hospital’s Interventional Radiologist, Dr. Joel Joseph, successfully performed the first-ever catheter-directed thrombolysis of pulmonary embolism procedure in the country. This groundbreaking intervention took place following consultation with the hospital’s internal medicine team.

The life-saving procedure was performed on a 35-year-old patient diagnosed with saddled pulmonary embolism. Pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot (usually from the legs or other parts of the body) travels to the lungs, causing blockage in the pulmonary arteries. This condition is life-threatening and requires immediate medical intervention to prevent further complications.

Under the skilled hands of Dr. Joel Joseph, the surgery was executed with precision, leading to a successful outcome. We are pleased to report that the patient is recovering well and is currently under careful medical management in one of our hospital wards.

This groundbreaking achievement reflects GPHC’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services and pioneering medical advancements for the people of Guyana. The collaboration between our talented medical professionals, including Dr. Joel Joseph and the dedicated internal medicine team, highlights our hospital’s expertise and determination in tackling complex medical challenges.

GPHC expresses its gratitude to the medical staff involved in this procedure, whose expertise and dedication continue to set new standards of care in Guyana. We also extend our best wishes to the patient for a smooth and speedy recovery.

