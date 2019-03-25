Miner crushed after pick-up rolls down hill

A father of two was crushed to death after a 4-wheel drive pick-up rolled off a hill and landed in a mining camp at Duck Pond Backdam, Mazaruni, on Saturday evening.

Dead is 57-year-old miner, Khemraj Singh of Lot 682 7th Street Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Based on information received, the motor pick-up bearing registration number PKK 7375 was left at the top of the hill with its engine running as the driver, a resident of Liverpool, Corentyne, Berbice, went to check its headlamps.

As the driver was doing same, the vehicle reportedly rolled down the hill and crashed into the mining camp.

At the time, the now dead man, his son and a female were in the camp.

However, the vehicle landed on Singh but the two other occupants of the camp escaped unhurt.

Singh was picked up and rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital in an unconscious state but was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver of the vehicle remains in custody assisting with investigations.